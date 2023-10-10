West Midlands Mayor Andy Street insists HS2 Manchester link is still possible

Andy Street, who was rumoured to be on the brink of resigning as mayor over the Prime Minister's cancellation of the scheme last week, has offered to lead discussions to get the project back on track.
The elected mayor for the West Midlands has today insisted that HS2 could yet be extended to Manchester if private investors come on board.
