Top Shropshire locals feature in 2024 Good Beer Guide

By Mark Andrews

A prestigious guide to the nation’s best pubs features a dozen new entries from across Shropshire in its latest edition.

Dean and Rachel Horton of the Railway Tavern in Newport
A total of 51 pubs across the county feature in 2024 Good Beer Guide, compiled by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra). The latest edition will be launched at Shrewsbury Beer Festival in St Mary's Church tonight.

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

