Top Shropshire locals feature in 2024 Good Beer Guide

A total of 51 pubs across the county feature in 2024 Good Beer Guide, compiled by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra). The latest edition will be launched at Shrewsbury Beer Festival in St Mary's Church tonight.
A prestigious guide to the nation’s best pubs features a dozen new entries from across Shropshire in its latest edition.
