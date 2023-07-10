With Dorette Thompson, who was told she would lose her job for taking part in the demo.

But for the future Black Country rock superstar it meant an appointment with the beak at Wednesbury Magistrates Court.

"Legalise pot," "Happiness is pot-shaped," and "No condemnation without investigation," were among other placards being held up outside court by the 18-year-old West Bromwich lad's supporters.

Only a short time earlier the Rolling Stones had been the subject of a famous and high profile drugs bust, and as Mr Plant faced justice, there was a strong press turnout, perhaps expecting another pop butterfly to be broken on a wheel, to borrow a famous contemporary headline from The Times

Robert Plant outside court.

If you believe information on the internet, Robert was appearing at the Wednesbury court that day on drugs charges.

But now the shocking truth can at last be told. And it will rock Led Zeppelin fans. Because Robert Plant was not appearing on drugs charges at all. In fact, he was up for careless driving after a minor accident in West Bromwich.

Things get even less rock 'n' roll. The stipendiary magistrate, Mr H W Maitland Coley, dismissed the case. So Robert Plant did indeed "go free".

For the assembled media pack it was a case of, stairway to heaven? – led up the garden path, more like.

The Express and Star's coverage had a distinct "we've been had" undertone. A few days previously the Star had been sent a "news release" from a publicity agency alerting it to the court appearance.

This "news release" was sent to the Star in advance of Plant's court appearance at Wednesbury.

"Robert Plant is well known for his sympathy with the 'Flower Generation' and for being an ardent supporter of the campaign to legalise the smoking of cannabis," it read.

"In view of this public appearance, a large number of flower children, and other Robert Plant fans, have decided that this will be an ideal time and place to display their support to Robert's beliefs. As a result of this at least 30 fans have already made banners, in preparation for a demonstration meeting, to take place at approximately 10.30am next Thursday, 10th August, outside the court buildings."

It added: "As this action is likely to create considerable interest, I feel it will be well worth your while to send along a reporter and/or photographer."

So we did. But what the press which took the bait got was somewhat less than advertised.

Our reporter wrote: "Seven strangely dressed teenagers – described by a publicity handout as 'a large number of flower children' – paraded outside the court for about 10 minutes, carrying placards."

The demonstrators were outnumbered almost three to one by members of the press.

Back then Wednesbury court was in Holyhead Road.

"Police, who had been given previous notice of the protest, peered curiously from the windows of the police station, which is below the court room.

"Some even came out to photograph the strangely assorted bunch, which included two girls in mini-mini skirts."

Led Zeppelin – Jimmy Page, John Bonham, John Paul Jones, and Robert Plant – in 1969.

From the press point of view Mike Dolan, spokesman for the agency which had publicised the singer's court appearance – and we're pretty sure he was also manager of Robert's band – had some explaining to do.

"I don't know what has happened to the others," he said.

"A lot of them were due to come from Wolverhampton and West Bromwich. It may be that they did not know how to get to the court.

"A van brought those who are here from Wolverhampton, but its carrying capacity was limited."

He denied that it had all been stage managed.

"It was a completely spontaneous act on the part of these youngsters, who regard Bob as a kind of leader.

"He was appearing at the Ship and Rainbow, Wolverhampton, where he mentioned he was due to attend court. At the end of the evening about 30 youngsters approached him and offered to come along as moral support.

"They thought it would also be a good time to press home their arguments of drug taking."

One of the demonstrators, when asked what had happened to the remainder of his friends, told the press: "Some of them wouldn't come dressed like this. Others are on holiday."

At least the future Led Zeppelin singer dressed as had been billed in that news release, which had somehow omitted to mention he was only up on a motoring charge. The defendant "wore oriental costume and an Indian bridegroom chest piece" said our reporter, taking this fashion point from the publicity release.

Plant pleaded not guilty to careless driving and conducted his own defence. It all arose from a collision at the junction of Woodward Street and Dagger Lane. The van he was driving collided with a car being driven from Dagger Lane, and then mounted the pavement and hit a tree.

In a statement read to the court the future rock icon said he had changed into second gear and was travelling at between eight and 12mph when he saw a car coming towards him along Dagger Lane.

"It was overtaking a car which had begun to overtake a parked car," he added.

"I swerved and braked to try and avoid him."

After hearing the evidence of prosecution witnesses, including the driver of the other car, Michael Smith, of Greenside Way, West Bromwich (and Michael, if you're out there, we'd love to hear more about your bit part in the Led Zep story), Mr Maitland Coley told Robert: "On the state of the prosecution evidence I am not satisfied that you were driving without due care."

The Star's coverage included a picture of Robert on the day, but not of the placard-bearing demonstrators, probably because the newsdesk felt that it had been taken for a ride in a publicity stunt.

However, pictures plainly were published elsewhere and these led to a sequel a few days later. In a follow-up story the Star reported how a 17-year-old trainee nurse had been given a month's notice after taking part in the "flower power" demonstration.

She was Dorette Thompson, of Century Road, Oldbury (Dorette, similarly, if you're out there...), who said she was being sacked by the West Bromwich and District Hospital Nursing Committee.

Dorette, who was on a fortnight's annual leave from the hospital at the time, did not carry a placard herself and said she did not smoke cannabis, only taking part to help the singer out.

"When she returned to the hospital the following Monday she was called before the matron and asked if she was the girl pictured in the newspapers. Now, she claims, she has been given a month's notice," the Star reported.

Interviewed at his West Bromwich home – two separate Star stories give his address as Trinity Street, although internet sources say he lived at Trinity Road – Robert said: "She was an innocent party. All she did was try and help me out... I would not have thought Dorette's action warranted dismissal."

Led Zeppelin historians will be interested to know that on the date of Plant's court appearance he also got a mention in the Star's 'Tops in Pops' column by John Ogden, which arose from a piece the previous week, August 3, which had been headlined "Plant puts down new roots".

A contemporary mention in the Star's "Top in Pops" column.

"Surprise of the week is that Robert Plant has parted company with the rest of his group, and has also split with CBS records," the August 3 piece began.

"He's now formed a new group, which will retain the title Robert Plant and The Band of Joy, and in future he hopes to record independently, producing the discs himself. The new backing group used to be called The Paper, and they come from Wolverhampton."

The new Band of Joy, it said, would be managed by Mike Dolan (no doubt the same one who organised the court stunt), who was former manager of Listen.

But hold your horses, because John Ogden's August 10 follow-up read: "After last week's article about the Band of Joy-Robert Plant split, I received a speedy assurance from Mr W Brown, manager of the group, to say that the original Band of Joy were the only group entitled to use the name, and had registered themselves under it.

"They have also replaced Robert with new vocalist Micky Cox, and with their new bass Paul Lockey they have a team which includes four guitarists, two organists, two bassists, two drummers, and two harmonica players."