Toby's Turbo Dolphin is art with a 'porpoise'

Actually, it's The Turbo Dolphin, a thought-provoking piece of artwork taking shape in Telford.

The artwork is taking shape in a Telford business unit.

It has the porpoise (sorry) of showcasing skills being squeezed out by the modern low-cost fast-fix culture, while delivering a message that if humanity is to progress and flourish there have to be people out there who are prepared to take risks and build... well, things like Turbo Dolphins.

With its fishy fins, stainless steel thruster nozzle, and elegant aviation-style curves, it looks like something from an old sci-fi magazine, but there's no engine and it doesn't fly, although when completed people will be able to sit in the cockpit and let their imagination rip.

Behind its creation is Toby Southan, 29, from Shrewsbury, who started work on the aluminium sculpture in February and, while it has no practical function and when completed he won't be surprised if it's cost him around £150,000 in time and money, it will have a point.

Toby with his Turbo Dolphin.

He said: "I'm saying freedom, innovation, prosperity. Without the freedom to tinker, to play, humanity very quickly can become impoverished. If you squeeze out this opportunity for people, through short-time preference cr*p, you might not notice it now, but eventually this is how empires fall.

"I want to inspire thought and imagination. I would like parents and kids to sit in it and inspire a bit of rule breaking. You need heretics in the world. They are thinning out. They say innovation is one of the misunderstood necessities of human progression.

"They couldn't build the Apollo mission rocket again now, because there are not the skills. Concorde couldn't be built now – there were things in the engine which were hand-made."

The artwork is also making a point about the importance of the free market and money making in enabling innovation.

Toby said: "Without humanity being able to have cash in their back pocket they are not able to come up with an idea that's absolutely stupid and take on the debt to do it, because it's too risky. The Turbo Dolphin is from saving money and sacrifice – not funding or handouts."

He gained his skills with his dad's business building bespoke car bodywork before moving into the art field – it shows in one of his cues in The Turbo Dolphin, which is a Jaguar D-Type headrest blending into the fin. His firm is called Southan Industries Ltd.

"To be honest it sounds a bit epic, considering it's just me."

Toby tries the cockpit for size.

A major inspiration came when his talents were called on for film prop work for BGI Supplies Ltd, shaping the skin of aircraft for a yet-to-be-screened series on Apple TV called Masters Of The Air. It showed Toby that there was a market for his particular skillset other than dream cars.

"A guy called Dean Davey who works with BGI Supplies is supporting me. He has helped me with designing."

He's hoping he may finish by late summer or autumn. And then what?

"I don't know. That's the point. It's heresy. People go 'why?' I find it mad, that very question, 'why?' Why does there have to be a why? You don't have to have a reason."

Nevertheless he says it would be nice to sell The Turbo Dolphin, or maybe donate it to somewhere in tune with its message.

"Its main purpose is to give me hope that there are still people out there who 'get it', and it is maybe a homing beacon for those people.

"I would like it displayed of course, somewhere with the most impact."

An impressive thruster – but no engine.

Interest in The Turbo Dolphin is already generating business and Toby's Instagram profile - instagram.com/tobysouthanmetalcraft - is getting thousands of views.

And for those who spot him working on it, it causes a stir.