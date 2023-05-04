Welshpool veteran remembers National Service ahead of special event

Peter Webber with a Welsh Veterans Award he won in 2019 and his RAF cap badges.

The event is being organised by the Royal British Legion on May 16 and its location reminded Peter Webber, 87, from Berriew, about a letter he wrote to former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher when she stood down as an MP in 1992.

In the letter, he mentioned the need for a central site in the UK where Britain could honour those who had given their lives for their country.

He suggested a site near Blenheim Palace where the grave of Britain’s wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill could be included and nine years later, his wish came true when the National Memorial Arboretum opened at Alrewas, near Lichfield.

The Remembering National Service event will be held at the Arboretum and is open for veterans, bereaved families and descendants of UK National Servicemen from the end of the Second World War until 1963.

National Service for Peter was deferred until he was 21, allowing him to qualify as a Chartered Mechanical Engineer at London University in Hendon.

Peter during his National Service with the RAF.

He described National Service as being the defining period of his life.

Following 'square bashing' at Bridgnorth and trade training at RAF Weeton near Blackpool, he eventually was stationed at RAF Waterbeach in Cambridgshire where he supported Hunter and Javelin squadrons between 1957-59 and was promoted from Leading Aircraftsman to Corporal Junior Technician

He said: “My days were filled with working in the station workshops, where I had the opportunity to work on various and engines.

“One of my proudest moments was when the commanding officer allowed me to work on my vintage Arrol Johnston, a passion of mine since childhood.

"It was a challenging project, but I poured my heart and soul into it, and the sense of accomplishment when it was completed was immeasurable.

“My National Service experience was a defining period in my life. It taught me the value of hard work, perseverance and camaraderie. It provided me with invaluable skills and experiences that shaped my personal and professional life in countless ways.

“As I reflect on those years, I am filled with a sense of pride and gratitude for the opportunity to serve my country and be part of something greater than myself. It was a time of growth, challenges and unforgettable memories that will always hold a special place in my heart.”

During his time in the RAF, he met his future wife, Elaine and they married in August, 1959. They are now approaching their 64th wedding anniversary.

Peter went on to have a very successful business career, establishing Newtown-based CellPath, a British leader in cytology and histology products, which was sold to StatLab Medical Products from Texas, USA last June.

However, his entrepreneurial flair continues, as he now a co-owner of LunchLocker Ltd, which has patented sealed trays that hold multiple food products in a foldable packaging system and XXO2Cell Ltd, which specialises in HBOT, hyperbaric oxygen therapy chambers for patient therapy.

Peter’s latest business ventures are based in a small unit at the new Abermule Business Park.