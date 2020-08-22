Mystery of wedding couple

John Powell of Oswestry has come across this photo of a happy occasion and is hoping that somebody will be able to recognise the couple.

John, who has a big collection of old photos and film, said: "It was in a box of pictures that I found but with nothing to say where or when or who.

"The church is, I think, in Llanymynech and, I guess, that the picture was taken in the 1940s and the groom was doing his National Service. On the reverse, there is just a number, 313, stamped and the paper is Kodak Velox, a 3.5 x 2.5 inches contact print. This was the usual chloride paper at the time for D&P processing of film.

"It would be interesting to hear if anyone recognises the happy couple after this period of time."

So if you can, drop us a line, and we can pass the information on to John to solve the mystery.