Impressive range of modern farm machinery on offer at Shropshire arable farm dispersal sale

The sale at Hanley Hall, Weirbrook, West Felton, near Oswestry, on Friday, February 20 includes a selection of well-maintained John Deere tractors, the four newest having clocked up only 692 hours between them. A John Deere combine has 74.4 drum hours to its name.

Potato cultivation equipment, a grading line, bagging and palleting system and a range of trailers are also included among the 222 lots on offer.

The impressive farm machinery that will be sold at Hanley Hall

Halls is conducting the auction on behalf of the executors of the late David Morris, described by the auctioneer as a “perfectionist". He bought Hanley Hall, a 400-acre arable farm, in 1987 and invested in machinery and vehicles of the highest standard.

“Not only did he have the equipment, but he also had the expertise, winning local farm competitions in very quick time,” said Halls consultant David Giles. “Hanley Hall is impressive in all respects.

“Due to ill health some five years ago, David called on friends and neighbours to help with the cropping but his investment in machinery never ceased. Hence the reason why virtually every item is up to date and little used, considering the acreage.

“All sections of the sale deserve mention, none more than the potato section with exceptionally well maintained machines, now showing some age but having done only 80-90 acres each year for approximately 12 years. The grading and bagging line is especially worthy of inspection.”

The line up of John Deere tractors includes two 2024 6R 145s and a 6R 155, a 2023 6R 185, a 2022 6R 175, a 1994 4955 and a 1993 4755.

There’s also a 2023 John Deere T660I Hillmaster combine harvester, a 2011 Challenger self-propelled crop sprayer RG 635, a Hitachi ZAX15 48U tracked excavator, a 2023 John Deere 2032R auto connect 60D Groundsman mower, a 2022 John Deere Gator, a 2019 Manitou MLT 741-140V+ and a 2022 Land Rover Defender 110 HSE D300 X Dynamic with just 2,340miles on the clock.

The sale starts with small tools and sundries at 10.30am, followed by machinery, implements and tractors at 11.30a. The lots may be viewed on Thursday, February 19 from 11am until 4pm.