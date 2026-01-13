Harper Adams scores a hattrick as trio shortlisted at dairy farmer awards

Universities were only allowed three entrants, and all three final year students Freddie Myatt, Ellie McCutcheon and Henry Gibson were shortlisted in the awards.

The trio were among six students nationally taking part in the last round of judging, which took place in London in December.

They will find out who has been selected as the competition’s winner at the Dairy Tech conference, held at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire on February 4.

Harper Adams Professor of Animal Science Liam Sinclair said: “Congratulations to Freddie, Ellie and Henry – it is wonderful to have three more students in the final of this renowned competition.

“Their success reflects the commitment of Harper Adams University to preparing our students for a career in industry.”

BSc (Hons) Agriculture student Ellie, from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, said: “It is an honour to be shortlisted as an RABDF finalist, something I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to be involved with.

“It was an enjoyable day in London and a privilege to present at the Farmers Club - everybody was very welcoming and the judges encouraging.”

Her coursemate Henry, from Honiton, Devon, added: “It’s a real honour to be shortlisted, especially knowing how many strong students there are in the industry.

“I’m proud to represent Harper Adams and grateful to the lecturers who have supported me so far.

“The final itself was a really enjoyable day. It was challenging but in a positive way, the presentation and questions made think hard about the future of the dairy industry and my own role in it.

“Going to London and spending the day at The Farmers Club was a great experience in itself, and it was also good to meet the other finalists and hear their perspectives - it reminded me how much enthusiasm and talent there is coming through in UK dairy.”

And Freddie, from Staffordshire and studying BSc (Hons) Agriculture with Animal Science, said: “I was surprised and incredibly grateful to be shortlisted for the award, as it recognises all the time and effort I have spent working on-farm and at the university.

“I had a great time in London, the judges and everyone from the RABDF were very welcoming and easy to speak to.

“Following the presentations, the other finalists from Harper and I walked around London and had a look at some of the famous landmarks. Overall, it was a lovely trip out, and the weather remained dry and bright all day.”