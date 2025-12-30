MP hears 'the issues that matter to farm businesses' in Shropshire farm visit

County farmers met Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley to discuss a variety of industry issues including food production, inheritance tax, flooding, trade and the environment.

The meeting on December 19 came before the changes announced in inheritance tax announced last week and the Shrewsbury MP heard about the challenges faced by farmers over IHT along with a raft of other issues.

Julia Buckley meeting the farming representatives before Christmas

The meeting saw NFU county chair Kate Mayne, who farms at Ruyton XI Towns, county adviser Ed Garratt and others speak to Mrs Buckley at Mascot Ford farm.

Along with IHT they spoke of the challenges of the this year's harvest - among the worst on records.

They also discussed the need for clarity and certainty on environmental schemes, particularly the future of the Sustainable Farming Incentive, SFI.

The MP also discussed flooding of the River Severn and its tributaries and the Severn Valley Water Management Strategy.

Mrs Mayne said: “We were very grateful for her time and from our discussions she is clearly making a real effort on behalf of her rural constituents including family farms.

“There is a lot going on within the Labour Rural Research Group of which she is a founding member and that is really encouraging including looking at ways to help farmers over the planned inheritance tax changes.

“She also made the decision to abstain from a Commons vote on it just a few weeks ago after the Budget and we were grateful to her and other Labour MPs for doing so.

“At the meeting she heard direct from county farmers and NFU members about how they would be affected and she listened closely to what was said.

Mrs Mayne said a lot of other ground was covered including Baroness Batters’ farm profitability review and the recommendations within it.

The group also covered trade, accessing EU markets, planning, and efforts by the industry to continue to boost the environment, enhance water quality and manage nutrients carefully.

Mrs Mayne said: “She continues to hear what the NFU and its members have to say on the issues that matter to farm businesses as we look to drive positive change.

“I know she has been out to see or heard from many farmers in her constituency which is still very rural.

“We discussed productivity and growth at length, the need to build confidence and profitability and the important contribution of food production and farming to rural counties like ours.

“That includes the additional employment and trade Shropshire farming helps to generate within the economy among allied businesses, tourism and in the food and drink sector.”