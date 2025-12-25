'The cows don't know it's Christmas!' What it's really like to live on a Shropshire beef farm on Christmas Day

For many, the festive period is a time to slow down: to enjoy long breakfasts, late mornings, and days of family, food, and familiar traditions.

But for those living and working on Shropshire's many farms, the festive period can look a little different - livestock, after all, don’t know that it’s Christmas, and continuity is important.

Animals need to be fed, have their bedding checked, and are generally attended to first thing in the morning, before the rest of the house wakes up. And the day rarely stays quiet for long.

Heading back outside between meals is the norm; farmers know to expect the unexpected. A cow calving on Christmas Day, frozen pipes - it’s fair to say that farming has its own timetable, and it doesn’t always fit in with festive plans.

Whether it’s getting up at 3.55am to milk cows, just as every day of the year, scanning sheep or preparing the sheds to bring stock in for lambing - over the festive period, the work carries on as usual.

Even so, Christmas on a farm carries its own traditions. Meals centre around food sourced locally and a strong sense of community that ties people to the land and to each other.

It’s busy, practical, and occasionally unpredictable – but for many, it’s exactly where they want to be.

At Wyndford Wagyu near Newport, the festive period follows this same rhythm. Here, the team shares what Christmas looks like on their farm, where caring for cattle comes first and teamwork makes it all possible.

Wyndford Wagyu farm manager Rob Edwards. Photo: Steve Leath

For Darren Malpass, yard supervisor, Christmas starts early: "It’s usually a 5am start, Christmas Day included.

“I don’t mind it - early mornings are my favourite part of the job. Everything’s quiet, the cattle are settled, and you feel like you’ve got a headstart on the day.”

Wyndford Wagyu's Rob Edwards feeding calves. Photo: Steve Leath

Darren looks after the yard and fields and takes real pride in keeping things running smoothly.

“Nothing really changes for the cattle, and that’s exactly how it should be. If they’re calm, fed, and comfortable, you know you’ve done your job right.”

Windford Wagyu, near Newport. Photo: Steve Leath

Calf rearer Tahnee sees Christmas through a slightly different lens. Her mornings begin at 6am, checking on what she affectionately calls her ‘babies’.

“They all have different needs, so you get to know them really well,” she said.

“In winter, it’s about warmth as much as food: clean straw, full bellies, and jackets when it’s cold.”

Wyndford Wagyu's farm manager, Rob Edwards. Photo: Steve Leath

Despite the early starts, Tahnee enjoys the quieter pace of Christmas mornings.

“There’s something really lovely and peaceful about it. You know most people are still asleep, and you’re already in the middle of your day.”

Sorting out fresh bedding for the cows at Wyndford Wagyu. Photo: Steve Leath

For farm manager Rob Edwards, who has been farming for more than 44 years, Christmas is about perspective.

“Farming can take over if you let it,” he admits. “The cattle always come first, but I’ve learned how important it is to make time for family as well.”

Rob Edwards and Tom Rogers at Wyndford Wagyu. Photo: Steve Leath

That balance can be hard to find. So jobs are often shared so no one is left carrying the load alone, and the aim is always to finish as efficiently as possible.

“Everyone pulls together. That’s what allows us to step away for a bit and enjoy Christmas at home.”

Behind the scenes, herd administrator Sarah keeps everything ticking over: "Christmas is actually one of our busiest times.

“There’s a lot of coordination going on, from animal records to customer orders.”

In the freezer with some of the beef at Wyndford Wagyu, Rob Edwards and Sarah Golding. Photo: Steve Leath

For Sarah, the festive period is made easier with small joys.

“We rely on hot drinks, a few mince pies, and plenty of fun and laughs,” she adds.

“It’s busy, but it’s also really rewarding knowing our beef is part of so many Christmas and new year meals.”