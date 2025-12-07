'It is the missing piece': Community-owned north Shropshire farm wants to take back lost field in 20th year

Nearly two decades ago, 8,000 people came together to save 128 acres of organic farmland near Market Drayton for the benefit of future generations.

The saving of Fordhall Organic Farm followed a high-profile campaign through the Fordhall Community Land Initiative.

The campaign was spearheaded by Charlotte and Ben Hollins whose father Arthur had nurtured the lands since the 1920s.

The land is now community-owned with organic farmer Ben Hollins on a 100-year tenancy, offering long-term security for the family and the soil they nurture.

Now the farm wishes to expand and is again inviting the community to help.

Cottage Field

At the heart of this movement stands Cottage Field, a small but significant piece of land within Fordhall Farm’s family heritage that the farm lost access to in 2019.

Charlotte Hollins, manager of the Fordhall Community Land Initiative (FCLI) said: “Cottage Field isn’t just a field; it is the missing piece of Fordhall’s landscape, history, and potential. Without it, Ben’s free-range pigs have been displaced, and the opportunity to grow projects and events for the community has been held back.

The farm is 100 per cent organic

“Re-acquiring Cottage Field would allow our pigs and sheep to return to their traditional pastures and would open the door to more accessible community events, as well as expanding Fordhall Farm’s Youth Project and Care Farm.

"This creates more space for vulnerable young people and adults with learning disabilities to learn, fostering meaningful change that nurtures both people and the planet.

"It is the last part of Dad’s organic heritage that we are determined to preserve.”

Fordhall Community Land Initiative has set an ambitious goal of welcoming 1,000 new shareholders over the next 12 months.

The farm in Market Drayton

Each new member brings the community one step closer to restoring what was lost and strengthening what has already been built. Shares in the FCLI support the community-ownership movement and organic farms in Shropshire and beyond. Shareholders carry a voice within each strategic direction made, helping shape and navigate its future.

Charlotte said: “As we approach the festive season, why not consider gifting community shares to your family and friends? A share in Fordhall is not just about part-owning a piece of beautiful Shropshire, but it is about sharing the journey with us – with all their ups and downs. Our members are part of it all.

"They are also a unique way to reward and thank staff if you are a socially conscious business owner wanting to do that little bit more! Community shares let you give twice – once to someone special, and once gain to the community and landscape we all share.“

For information on how to become a shareholder and join the next phase of Fordhall’s journey, visit fordhallfarm.com/buy-a-share.