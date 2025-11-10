All poultry to be 'humanely culled' at farm near Welshpool after bird flu detected

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed that the H5N1 strain of the disease had been detected at a premises near Welshpool on November 9.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared around the premises, part of which extends into England.

A Defra spokesperson said that all poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.

Mandatory biosecurity measures were rolled out in October for the majority of England after the first case of the highly infectious HPAI H5N1 strain of the disease was identified.

The new rules, which also applied to birdkeepers in Shropshire, meant that people must house their birds if they keep 50 birds or more of any species or are keeping poultry for commercial purposes.