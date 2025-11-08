Shropshire MP vows to 'leave no stone unturned' in fight for fairer deal for farmers ahead of autumn Budget

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley has pledged that local farmers' concerns remain high on her agenda in the run-up to the budget on November 26.

Mrs Buckley said she has met with more than 250 farmers within her constituency to hear their concerns, and has recently held several meetings with NFU president Tom Bradshaw to discuss support for the sector.

The Shrewsbury MP said she is particularly focused on the impact of proposed inheritance tax changes, dubbed the 'family farm tax'. Under the plans, due to come into force next April, 20 per cent of a farm’s total value over £1 million would be payable to the Government upon the death of the owner.

Farmers who say they are being "hammered" by the Government recently staged a protest in Shrewsbury as part of a national campaign.

"Farmers' anxieties over the consequences of inheritance tax reform are very real, and myself and other colleagues who represent rural constituencies are doing all we can to amend the legislation on this," said Mrs Buckley.

"I know full well how concerned our farmers are over this issue because I’ve spoken to many of them at length.

"In the lead-up to this November Budget, and throughout the last year, I’ve been working intensively to ensure farmers and the agricultural supply chain are properly represented in discussions on Inheritance Tax Reform (IHT).

"Together with my Rural Group of MPs, we supported amendments in the report from CenTax, the independent research centre that advocates for tax system reforms. Its report seeks to help protect smaller family farms.

"Together we have met this week with the new DEFRA minister and Treasury minister Dan Tomlinson to press for this fairer outcome for farmers.

"Our team of rural MPs raised it directly with the Chancellor on this week’s Treasury Questions in the House of Commons chamber, and I’ll continue working across government to make sure farming communities are heard and supported.

"We have just three weeks left until the Budget statement and, believe me, we will leave no stone unturned in making the case for protecting smaller farmers."

The 'Trailer of Truth' campaign, organised by the group Farmers To Action (FTA), rolled into Shropshire in September as part of the national movement.

The campaign aimed to highlight the pressures facing the UK’s farming industry - from food prices and rising costs to concerns over tax policy and government support.

Farmers and residents signed a banner that was later displayed at a mass rally in Liverpool, outside the Labour Party Conference, as part of their call to 'Save British Farming'.