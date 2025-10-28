Firefighters rescue cow trapped in six-foot ditch in Weston Lullingfields with help from farmer

At around 7.34am, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call for assistance with an animal rescue in Weston Lullingfields.

Two fire crews, including the rescue tender, were sent from Oswestry and Wellington fire stations. An operations officer was on scene to coordinate the emergency response. A vet was also in attendance.

According to the fire service, an 18-month-old cow had become trapped inside a six-foot ditch.

Firefighters rescued the cow using an animal rescue harness and straps, assisted by the farmer's telehandler.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 9.04am.