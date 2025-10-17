New plans for egg farm near Newport with space for 32,000 chickens

Whitchurch-based Broadhay Eggs Ltd has submitted a planning application to build two poultry buildings on a patch of land next to Wood Farm near Tibberton.

The land is currently used to grow potato crops and winter wheat.

The proposed facility, which would include a ranging area of nearly 40 acres (16 hectares), would accommodate 32,000 free-range hens per bird cycle (generally every 65 weeks).

The plans also include the erection of a range of egg packing and storage facilities, as well as a new access road.