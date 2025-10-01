Some of the winners at Nantmel Show's tractor display

Adam Lewis' Zetor came 2nd in the original classic while Pete Harris fergie came third in the original vintage tractor

Keith Williams of Gwystre won the best original vintage tractor

Line up of tractors

Mervyn Price's pair of tractors, BMC mini and Leyland 154

Original classic winner Andrew Thomas

Raymond Rees of St Harmon winner in the best restored classic tractor with his County 1174 along side Alfred Lewis' Case International

Runner up in both the original vintage and restored classic was Mark Thomas' MF35X & David Brown 995 respectively

The judges and competitors having a laugh

A total of 30 tractors and machines including an AEC Mercury lorry was on display at Nantmel Show.

It was a case of deja vu for Rob Gore who had retained the Owain Micah Memorial Shield for the best restored vintage tractor.

This year he had his restored International B275 on display complete with Wild Thwaites spreader which also won the best restored vintage machine, with Gwystre’s John Drew taking second place with his Ferguson saw bench.

Gwystre’s Keith Williams won the best original vintage tractor with his Radnorshire registered Ferguson which sported original paint work which had been rubbed over with an oily rag pipping Mark Thomas’ Massey Ferguson 35X with Pete Harris third with his Ferguson.

Keith’s tractor was complete with a Ferguson fertilizer spinner which collected second place in the best original vintage machine losing out to Matthew Morgan’s Viking Acrobat rake, with Mike Chandler claiming third place with Nick Powell’s Fowell dumper.

In the classic tractor category, Saint Harmon residents took the honours in both classes.

Raymond Rees with his County 1174 won the best restored classic tractor while near neighbour Andrew Thomas won the best original classic tractor with his Massey Ferguson 590 four-wheel drive.

Runner up in the restored classic was Mark Thomas with his David Brown 995, while show newcomer Adam Lewis and son came second in the original classic with their Zetor 7211 with Hundred House’s Mervyn Price third with his BMC Mini.