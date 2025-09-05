Teme Valley Vintage Club held its annual road run earlier in the summer and this year 84 vehicles took part.

The club has held the run since 2002 and it started at Benson Yard in Knighton by kind permission of Roy and Davies Edwards.

The route when up Knighton’s Broad Street, then via the Rhose to Llangunllo and then onto the Beacon Hill.

The halfway stop was at Felindre by kind permission from Mr Bright.

The vehicles then went down the Shropshire side back to Benson’s Yard where they started.

The club recently held a social evening for members and guests at The Lion in Lientwardine enjoying a lovely meal.

After the meal, the money raised from tractor road run, £500 was presented to the two charities the club supported this year which are the Macmillan Renton Unit Hereford and Farming Minds.

Katie Farmer received cheque for Renton Unit Hereford, while Sam Stables and Neil Wright received a cheque for Farming Minds.

Road run organisers Ivor Davies and John Edwards presenting cheque to Sam Stables and Neil Wright for Farming Minds

On the way up the Beacon hill during the tractor run