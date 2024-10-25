Gamechanger event set to take place in Shropshire

Guest speakers will be explaining the opportunities available for producing beef through integrated beef supply chain Gamechanger.

As well as insights from Sainsbury’s and ABP, workshops will cover content on genetics, financing, data and performance efficiency, cattle nutrition, and more.

This event is for existing and prospective suppliers, with information about all stages of the Gamechanger programme, from calf supply, to rearing, growing and finishing cattle.

The event will be hosted at ABP’s Demonstration Farm – Bromstead – near Newport in Shropshire,

It takes place on Tuesday, October 29, from 11am-3pm and lunch will be provided.

To book your place, call on 01458 259413.