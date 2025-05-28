'We are looking to build resilience' - Demonstrator project put under the spotlight at Shropshire County Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) team enjoyed a successful day liaising with visitors, farmers and supporters of the agricultural community at the 150th Shropshire County Show on Saturday (May 24).

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley also visited the organisation's stand where members of the public could ask questions about the SVWMS and learn about the seven demonstrator projects within it.

Severn projects are currently progressing under the programme, which is a partnership between the Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales, Powys County Council and Shropshire Council.

The aim is to test the delivery of an integrated approach to water management and the role this can have in "unlocking opportunities for growth and improved wellbeing by reinstating natural connections with the floodplain".

The Severn Valley Water Management Scheme and the National Flood Forum were represented at Shropshire County Show. Picture: Shropshire Council

SVWMS demonstrator programme manager Pete Lambert said: "The Shropshire County Show provided us with an excellent opportunity to meet with the farming community and extend our contact.

"The demonstrator projects focus on activities in the Upper Severn catchment area, and while we are working closely with farmers and landowners on both sides of the border, in Powys and in Shropshire, it was a valuable opportunity for us to explain to a broader audience what we are doing and why we are doing it.

"One of the most commonly asked questions on the day was why we aren’t just dredging the river, but we are looking to build resilience and adopt a holistic approach to water management that includes periods of drought as well as flood events.

"Large-scale dredging is not always the solution to reduce flooding, and in many cases, it can make matters worse. Making a river deeper may seem a logical thing to do to reduce flood risk, but in reality, this does not mean that it can cope with the additional amount of flood water and can disconnect the floodplains in places which reduces the river’s capacity to self-regulate floodwaters."

The SVWMS team was also supported by colleagues from the National Flood Forum who assist and represent communities at risk of flooding.

Shropshire Council cabinet member with responsibility for the environment David Vasmer added: "The SVWMS Demonstrator Programme supports biodiversity and allows us to manage environmental issues with nature-based solutions.

"They represent a significant step forward in our efforts to protect communities and enhance our natural environment and by attending the Shropshire County Show the SVWMS team was able o take that message to the heart of the farming community."