A Builth Wells group has learned about an agricultural mental health charity

The Foundation was named in July 2016 after the death by suicide of Daniel Picton Jones.

The DPJ Foundation is the leading agricultural mental health charity that educates, informs and supports people in the agricultural sector in Wales.

Samaritan-trained volunteers run the 24/7 call line and offer fully funded counselling at home if needed.

The Rotary Club felt privileged to be able to offer financial support to this much needed charity, and presented Amanda with a cheque for £500.

Amanda’s message would be, if you know someone who needs support, the DPJ is a free phone call away on 0800 587 4262.