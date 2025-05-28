Seawell flock tops Hampshire Down Premier Sale

From an impressive pen of shearling rams, F132400087 is in the top 10% of breed for TSI and an exceptionally high gigot score after CT scanning of 4.14. Sired by Normanby Wellington and out of a Yarcombe ewe this ram heads to Charles Rathmells’ commercial flock in Yorkshire.

Top priced ram lamb was 2400gns for a Graylen bred lamb from Graham and Judith Galbraith, Cumbria. This lamb was second in the recorded ram lamb class earlier in the day and has figures in the top 1% for TSI and top 5% of the breed for scan weight, carcass weight and days to slaughter EBV. Sired by Graylen Quartermaster who was male champion at the 2023 National Show. The Derryman Family, Devon, fought off fierce competition to secure this lamb for their Yarcombe flock.

Next best at 2150gns was a Yarcombe shearling ram from the Derryman Family. This ram was second in the pre-sale show and is another with impressive figures. Sired by Treworthal Marshall and out of a Yarcombe Hero bred dam, this ram will be the new stock ram at the Lumb flock of John Craig, Yorkshire.

Another shearling ram from the Seawell flock, with similar breeding to the sale topper, caught the eye of pedigree breeders Aled and Lisa Evans, Beulah, who purchased him for 2000gns for their Llwyncelyn flock.

The male champion on the day capped at 1600gns, in the form of a Highcliffe ram lamb from Stephen Short, Halifax, Yorkshire. This modern ram lamb with good length and width was full of old breeding being sired by Parkstock Warrior who was unbeaten as a ram lamb in 2007 and the dam was sired by the Great Yorkshire show champion 2023. Not only did the ram catch the eye of judge, Robert Vincent to take the male championship honours, but also Lucy Heywood who purchased him for her Thornfalcon flock in Somerset.

It was the ewe lambs that took all the glory in the females with two lots attracting a 1500gns price tag. The Yarcombe flock from the Derrymans was the first to meet this mark with a lamb sired by Treworthal Marshell. Taking this one home was Harry Elsden, Hertfordshire, where she will join the Hertford flock.

The other at 1500gns was a Whitby ewe lamb from Louis and Becky Stainthorpe, Yorkshire. Second in the pre-sale show, this lamb received much attention along with the other ewe lambs from the same pen which averaged 1200gns. Sired by Bridgehaugh Braveheart with Thorbeck breeding on the dam’s side, this January-born lamb has good growth rates. She makes her way to Somerset with Charlie Bougourd to join the Loxhill flock.

Averages: 22 ram lambs £833.80; 5 shearling rams £1680; 18 shearling ewes £604.92; 19 ewe lambs £848.63 (Halls).

