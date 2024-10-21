Samantha Lea won the SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star Championship at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Irish Sport Horse, Redshaw Valentino (Henry) was ridden to perfection by Samantha under the bright lights of the HOYS main arena to take the Search for a Star title.

Samantha said: "I'm so overwhelmed to win, it was totally unexpected!

"Henry always tries his hardest and he is usually so laid back, its really helped him shine in the HOYS atmosphere."

Samantha's nearly-one-year-old son, Hugo was at the ringside supporting his mum.

Samantha continued: "Henry and I competed in Search for a Star in 2022 and the judge said he needed a bit of time to mature. We had the 2023 season off and we brought him back into work slow and steady, we qualified first time out and now we've won this!"

To take the overall SEIB Search for a Star title Samantha and Henry won their qualifier back in June 2024. They then won the Show Hunter final at HOYS before progressing through to the SEIB Search for a Star Championship in the main HOYS International Arena with the six other Search for a Star section winners. Each championship combination performed a show of their choice for judges Katie Jerram-Hunnable, Chris Hunnable and international judge, JJ Kemp, from South Africa, in a taut atmosphere under the bright HOYS main arena lights.

Redshaw Valentino has the perfect bloodlines for show-ring success. He was bred by Joanne Shaw.

Joanne said: "Henry is out of my show mare, Pebbly Diva Du, she won the Supreme at the Royal International Horse Show and has bred 10 foals since. Henry's full-brother has also been to HOYS in the small hacks. Henry was just perfect as a foal and a young horse; I'm made up by this win!"

Samantha runs an equine rug cleaning business from the family farm, where Henry also lives. She has owned Henry for nearly three-years now. She added: "My friend bought Henry from his breeder to do Working Hunter classes with. I saw him over the stable door and fell in love with him!"