Tractors sell for up to £18,200 at dispersal held at Shropshire farm owned by the same family for 72 years

The auction at Lower Wallop Farm, Westbury follows the restructuring of the farm business which has been owned by the same family for 72 years.

David Giles and Henry Hyde from Halls, a leading regional firm of estate agents, chartered surveyors, auctioneers and valuers, conducted the successful auction for Angus Roberts, whose family moved to Lower Wallop Farm in 1952.

Top prices were £18,200 for a 2007 Same Iron 150 tractor, £8,400 for a 1994 Manitou Turbo 626, £7,900 for a 1992 Same Dorado 70 Agroshift, £7,100 for a 2005 Shelbourne Reynolds 1800 eight tonne muck spreader and £3,000 for a Fordson Super Dexta with loader brackets.

This Manitou Turbo 626 sold for £8,400.

“It was superb sale which wasn’t dampened by the wet weather as the day went on,” said Mr Hyde. “There was a lot of local interest and well buyers from far and wide, as well as on our MartEye online auction platform.

“We would like to thank everyone for their attendance and Angus Roberts who instructed Halls for the sale of the machinery, sheep and the cattle from the holding.”

The Roberts family established a noted dairy herd before diversifying into organic Hereford cattle, sheep and cereals.

The lots on offer included a varied collection of tractors, machinery, implements, livestock equipment and workshop tools.