Alberbury Young Farmers Club set themselves the huge ‘Peaks ‘n’ Pedals Charity Challenge’ and raised an incredible amount for charity

The challenge saw members walk the three Welsh Peaks: Pen y Fan, Cadair Idris and Snowdon as well as cycling the 140 miles between them.

The fundraiser, which raised over £5,000 in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance and Brain Tumour Research, was a huge success. Recently £2,782 was donated to the all-Wales

lifesaving Charity, the Wales Air Ambulance.

The charity’s Regional Fundraising Manager for north Wales, Debra Sima was delighted to meet some of the members who took part in the challenge during the cheque presentation.

Debra gave a talk on the importance of the Wales Air Ambulance.

As well as the whole group admiring the work of the lifesaving Charity, the young farmers picked the Wales Air Ambulance as its Charity of the Year after the Wales Air Ambulance

previously attended member Will Evans’ grandfather.

The family were very grateful, and the members said the Wales Air Ambulance was an easy choice as one of its beneficiaries.

Will, said: “Our challenge went beyond personal achievement, we raised funds for Wales Air Ambulance, Brain Tumour Research and Alberbury YFC, they are causes that resonate

deeply with our club members and accentuate the significance of our determination to have completed this challenge.”

Alberbury Young Farmers Club also enjoyed a visit to the Wales Air Ambulance base in Welshpool, where they were given a talk by Critical Care Practitioner Simon Cartwright.

The Wales Air Ambulance is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their

illness or injury.

It is delivered via a unique Third Sector and Public Sector partnership. The Wales Air Ambulance Charity relies on public donations to raise the £11.2 million required every year

to keep the helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.

The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) supplies highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners who work on board the Charity’s vehicles.

This advanced critical care includes the ability to administer anaesthesia, deliver blood transfusions and conduct minor operations, all at the scene of an incident.

As a pan-Wales service, its dedicated crews, regardless of where they are based, will travel the length and breadth of the country to deliver emergency lifesaving care.

Debra Sima, Regional Fundraising Manager for north Wales, said: “A huge thank you to all the members at Alberbury Young Farmers who undertook this huge challenge in aid of three

important causes. You are incredible!

“We were delighted to have been chosen as their Charity of the Year, and it’s heartwarming to hear of the personal connection they have to our Charity after we attended Will’s

grandfather. It was a pleasure to meet some of the members during the cheque presentation and they enjoyed visiting our airbase. A huge thank you also goes to everyone

who supported the members with this fundraiser, we appreciate all your efforts.

“The Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £11.2 million every year and fundraisers, like this one, will help us to continue to be there for the people of Wales when they need us most.”

Alberbury Young Farmers on their bikes