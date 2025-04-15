Dog owners in Wales urged to act responsibly this Easter

The holidays will once again see an influx of people visiting all parts of Wales’ beautiful countryside. However, an influx of visitors can present devastating risks, particularly in regard to potential dog attacks on livestock.

Livestock ‘Worrying’ can occur as a result of dogs not being kept under close supervision in the countryside. Dogs chasing, harassing or physically attacking livestock are all guilty of this offence.

Despite significant industry efforts and awareness campaigns over recent years, dog attacks on livestock remain a major concern for Welsh farmers.

The extent of the problem was further documented in a recent freedom of information request by the FUW to North Wales Police, which received over 80 reports of livestock attacks in 2024 alone.

The Dogs Protection of Livestock Act (1953) makes it an offence to allow a dog to worry livestock and can be punished with a fine of up to £1,000.

However, over recent years the FUW has been lobbying to ensure the police have greater powers to deal with attacks on livestock, stressing the importance of strong enforcement in preventing attacks.

Currently, the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Bill is making its way through Parliament. The Bill includes changes to what constitutes an offence, and increased powers for investigation of suspected offences.

Commenting on the impact livestock worrying on farmers, FUW Regional Vice-President, Anwen Hughes said:

“These attacks are not mere numbers; they inflict devastating trauma on livestock and further economic strain and stress on farmers. Beyond fatalities and severe injuries, the stress alone can trigger miscarriages in ewes, or lambs to become separated from their mothers.

This Easter, as we prepare to welcome visitors to enjoy our beautiful countryside, it’s crucial dog owners demonstrate diligence and responsibility when outside. Dog owners should never underestimate their dog, even the most friendly and well-trained dogs, have a natural instinct to chase and its vital that owners act responsibly when outside in the countryside.”

There are no winners from livestock attacks. The trauma ripples through livestock, dog owners, and farmers, often leaving lasting emotional scars and a persistent fear of recurrence."

The FUW is subsequently reminding dog owners to act responsibly, and prioritise the safety of both animals and themselves this Easter.

In particular, the FUW is urging dog owners to use a lead when out and about with their dog in the countryside. Between 1 March and 31 July, a dog must be on lead on open access land, even if there is no livestock on the land.

The FUW is also reminding visitors to follow the Countryside Code, and in particular to pay close attention to and obey any signs indicating livestock presence or restrictions on dog access. Visitors are also reminded to stick to the right of ways and clearly defined paths, and to leave gates and property as you find them.

Dog owners are also reminded of the importance of ensuring their properties are secure - following several livestock attacks stemming from dogs escaping from their property.

The FUW also emphasised the importance of dog owners cleaning up after their dog. Dog waste can spread diseases to livestock, and it’s vital dog owners bring bags and dispose of dog feces properly in a bin and not just throw it away.

As part of their campaign to raise awareness of livestock worrying, the FUW has created signs for farmers and landowners encouraging dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead. Signage can be obtained from FUW County Offices across Wales.

Ian Rickman, FUW President commented:

“The FUW continues to lobby for greater police and legal powers to deal with dog attacks on livestock and the devastating impact they continue to have on Welsh farmers. Ultimately however, attacks on livestock are completely preventable through responsible dog ownership by the public.

As farmers there are some precautions we can undertake to mitigate against the risk of dog attacks on our livestock. Steps such as displaying appropriate signage, clearly warning dog owners to keep their dogs on leads and under control, can be helpful in raising awareness and hopefully ensure the countryside can be enjoyed by everyone in a sustainable manner.”

Gwenno Davies, Account Executive for FUW Insurance Services Ltd also reminded farmers of the importance of having the correct cover in place in regards to livestock worrying. Commenting;

“Livestock attacks can inflict substantial emotional and financial hardship on farmers, causing significant business disruption, especially with pregnant ewes.

It’s therefore vital farmers have the correct and adequate cover on their insurance policies in the event of such incidents. At FUW Insurance Services Ltd we’re here to help - get in touch with your local FUW Insurance Services Ltd office to discuss the options available to mitigate against costs from livestock worrying.”