Bird flu restrictions lifted in Shropshire

The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs implemented a 3km (1.8-mile) protection zone around Griffith Family Farms in Wem in January.

The protection zone meant all poultry and captive birds in the area had to be housed indoors.

It followed an outbreak of Avian Influenza on the family farm, which is part of Oakland Eggs that resulted in more than 1 million hens having to be culled.

The restrictions also extended into parts of Wrexham local authority area but these have now been lifted, Defra has said.

A spokesperson said disease control activities had now been completed and the area which was in the protection zone has now become part of surveillance zone, meaning birds can be housed outdoors but a record must be kept of all poultry and eggs which leave or enter premises within the zone.