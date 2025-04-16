The government’s recent sudden decision to scrap the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) has left farmers across North Herefordshire reeling

The government had explicitly promised farmers six weeks’ notice if the grant scheme was going to close – but instead they got no warning at all.

I’ve heard from some who were literally about to hit “submit” on their applications when the scheme was pulled from under them. It’s no wonder they feel angry and abandoned.

The SFI was supposed to help farmers make the vital transition to more sustainable and nature-friendly practices.

It wasn’t perfect, but it was a start—and scrapping it without any plan to replace it leaves farmers high and dry.

Young farmers in particular are telling me how devastating this has been. They’ve worked hard to plan and invest in a sustainable future, and now they’re left picking up the pieces. One farmer in my constituency called it “absolutely criminal,” while another said it was “yet another nail in the coffin for family farms.”

I’ve spoken out in Parliament to demand answers from Ministers. I asked the Minister of State for Food Security and Rural Affairs directly how he expects farmers to make the vital transition to nature-friendly practices if they keep being blindsided by sudden policy changes.

I’ve also written to the Minister with some practical proposals: reinstate the SFI now to prevent further disruption, launch a proper review to improve accessibility, and ensure long-term policy stability so farmers can invest with confidence. Farmers shouldn’t have to navigate endless red tape just to get basic support.

We need to support farmers to transition to sustainable methods—not just for the sake of the environment, but for food security too. North Herefordshire’s farmers are leading the way in nature-friendly practices, but they need long-term, reliable government support, not broken promises.

I know how tough things are for farmers in North Herefordshire, and I’m doing everything I can to push for change.

Farmers deserve better: to be treated with respect and given the support they need to plan for the future. It’s time the government backed our farmers properly and committed to a sustainable future for food and nature.

North Herefordshire MP Ellie Chowns.