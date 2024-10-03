Future of food in the spotlight at two day Shropshire event

The Marches Real Food and Farming Convergence will take place on October 4 and 5 bringing together farmers, growers, experts and campaigners to look at practical ways of developing a regenerative regional food system.

The event – called a convergence rather than a conference to reflect the hands-on nature of the programme – will be held at Babbinswood Farm, near Oswestry.

It is hosted by the Marches Real Food and Farming Network which emerged from the inaugural conference last year and includes the food partnerships of Shropshire, Monmouthshire, Herefordshire and Powys.

Jenny Rouquette of the Marches Real Food and Farming Network said that the 2024 event would feature more workshops, practical demonstrations and chances to collaborate as well as keynote speeches and talks.

“This is an event for anyone working in food and farming across the Marches, and beyond. Ultimately, it’s about coming together to problem-solve, collaborate and think about the food future we need for a more sustainable planet,” she said.

Topics on the agenda over the two days include how to transform the supply chain for agro-ecological farming, how to increase local fruit and vegetable production and improve access to healthy food and what action is needed at all levels of production.

“Our aim is to bring all sectors together to reimagine our local food future and build the partnerships that will make it a reality. Innovative ways of working and community connections are at the heart of the food system transformation that we need,” said Jenny.

The two day programme is available at www.mrffc.uk and includes agroecology, soil health, regenerative farming, policy change, food equity and more.

Camping or local accommodation is available for the weekend and day tickets are also available.

“Whether you come for the day or join us for the whole event, you’ll be sure of stimulating discussion in a beautiful environment, with good local food and music,” said Jenny.

There are also a small number of bursary tickets remaining which are available for farmers, growers and land managers in the Shropshire Hills National Landscape who are eligible for Farming in Protected Landscapes funding.