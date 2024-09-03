Chance for next generation farmers to tour apple and hop growing business

A 'younger farmer' group has been formed covering the Midlands with events for Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire, among others.

Organised by the regional team, the NFU Midlands Young Member event aims to help nurture farming leaders and industry advocates of the future.

Farmers, aged 20 to 40, will meet on September 6 at Stocks Farm on the Worcestershire and Herefordshire border at Suckley run by Ali and Richard Capper.

The group will also have a chance to visit the Hop Shed Brewery on site, which will host a beer tasting session after a tour of the family business.

Gabriella Gregory, NFU Midlands adviser, who is leading regional next generation development, said: “We have put together a compelling new programme of events for younger NFU members aimed at inspiring the next generation and as well as being sociable they will have a technical and business focus.

“Stocks Farm comes alive in the spring with apple blossom and is open for visits right the way through the summer, up to the harvest in September, when it becomes a real hub of activity. The harvest at Stocks Farm usually starts in early September and continues into early October.

“This tour will showcase the process from where the hops are grown, harvested, kiln dried and packed and then we will move on to the Hop Shed Brewery, where a variety of delicious beers will be on offer to taste.”

Robert Newbery, NFU regional director, said: “This will be an interesting tour and these events will provide us with an opportunity to bring the next generation together and discuss the work we are doing across all sectors to benefit the industry.

“Meetings like this also give us an opportunity to capture young farmers’ thoughts on the issues that matter to them and ensure they are involved in our policy formation. Identifying our next generation of officeholders is a very important role for me as regional director.”

Places are limited and booking is essential, on a first come first served basis, via 02476 939402 or nfu_midlands@nfu.org.uk to book your place.