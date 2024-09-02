North Shropshire chicken farm has plans for two more sheds - but doesn't want to have more birds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Foxholes Farm at Little Ness, near Baschurch, has asked Shropshire Council for permission to add two new poultry houses to the site – in a development that would require around £1.5m of investment.

An application submitted to the authority explains that the farm, which currently has eight poultry houses for 450,000 birds, is permanently moving to higher welfare standards.

The move means it wants to add two new sheds, taking the total to ten, but housing 445,500 birds – 4,500 less than currently.

An application submitted by Harrison Pick Planning Consultants states: "The proposed poultry houses are identical to the existing poultry houses on the site and measure 112.770m x 24.69m each, with an eaves height of 3m and a ridge height of 6.33m."

A decision on the proposal will be taken by Shropshire Council at a later date.