Shropshire Farming Talk: Use genomics to unlock herd potential

Genomics is now the gold standard in modern cattle breeding information.

Dairy farmers can affordably discover the genetic merit of calves at birth and use this information to make earlier and more accurate breeding decisions.

It costs around £2,000 to rear a dairy heifer to milking age, so identifying the best will have major cost saving benefits over the longer term.

Genomic testing can be used to identify high PLI, top Type or other individual traits as desired to best suit the breeder's aims.

Genomic testing can be used in conjunction with type classification for optimum results in dairy cattle husbandry. Use both services together to produce a truly great herd of cows!

A wide range of genomic testing options are available for both heifers and parentage testing can also be incorporated within the genomic test. Young bulls intended for AI or for use as stock bulls can also be tested to obtain UK genetic evaluation results.

A full range of genetic trait diagnostic services are also available, including coat colour, polled status and A2 milk protein, as well as all known deleterious recessives, such as HCD, Brachyspina and CVM.

The CIS Genomic service helps identify animals with the greatest potential in the herd through hair or tissue samples and is offered without any contracts keeping it simple to use. There are options to forward buy at a discounted price and spread the cost over several months. Genomic testing is available for Ayrshire, British Friesian, Jersey, Guernsey and Holstein breeds.

For information on genomic testing services visit: www.thecis.co.uk/services/Geno

By Amanda Wilkes, CIS Area Manager for Shropshire