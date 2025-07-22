'Look out, look up' - National Grid warning to Staffordshire farmers as Farm Safety Week gets underway

As Farm Safety Week (July 21 - 25) gets underway, the electricity network operator, which serves the Midlands, South West and South Wales, is sharing its simple but important message: ‘look out, look up.'

The reminder comes as part of a wider effort to reduce the number of incidents involving farm machinery and power lines, after it was estimated that at least one such incident is reported every day across the UK.

Incidents involving overhead power lines can result in serious injury or, in rare cases, be fatal. They can also cause significant disruption to local electricity supplies, affecting homes, businesses and essential services.

'Look out, look up.' A felled pylon in a farmer's field

With agricultural equipment continuing to grow in size and reach, the space between machinery and power lines is narrowing, and the Grid say taking a few seconds to assess the area before beginning a task can help avoid disruption and keep everyone safe.

Christopher Cleveland, Head of Safety at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “We know the importance of farming is to the UK, how hard farmers work, and how much they rely on their equipment to get the job done. But we also know how dangerous it can be when machinery gets too close to live power lines.

“That’s why we’re urging everyone in the farming community to take a moment to ‘look out and look up’ before starting work. A few seconds of awareness can save lives.

“We’re committed to supporting farmers in Staffordshire and beyond with the knowledge and tools they need to stay safe.”