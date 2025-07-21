Farmers to be offered expert guidance on Inheritance Tax changes at Burwarton Show

The CLA Midlands team will again be joining Aaron & Partners Solicitors on their stand at this year’s event.

Located in the heart of Shropshire, Burwarton is one of the most respected agricultural shows in the county, with last year’s attendance estimated at 20,000 people.

This year’s show theme is ‘Society and Agriculture’ of which, this show is the epitome, woven into the rural fabric of the area.

Offering a day full of livestock showing, main ring attractions and rural crafts, Burwarton delivers a true display of community welcoming everyone from land managers and farmers, to those discovering the joys of the countryside.

Members and friends of the CLA will be able to join the team on the stand where they will receive a warm welcome and have access to an expert adviser who will be answering questions on all aspects of land management and rural business.

Aaron & Partners will

There will also be the opportunity to join one of two workshops run by the CLA and Aaron and Partners Solicitors (held at 11.30am and 2.30pm) focussing on Inheritance Tax and succession planning, particularly around the changes to Agricultural Property Relief and Business Property Relief announced in the Autumn Budget 2024.

Midlands Regional Director, Sophie Dwerryhouse said “I can’t wait to be back at Burwarton Show again this year supporting the local agricultural community in the face of what is a difficult time for the industry.

“These shows really are at the heart of rural communities giving farmers and land managers some much needed time to meet friends and discuss any challenges openly, hopefully creating some solutions as they go.

“It’s always a real pleasure to meet members and friends, and I would encourage anyone who is interested to join us for one of our workshops.”

Helen Johnson, Partner and Head of Marketing at Aaron & Partners added: ”We’re delighted to be a gold sponsor and exhibitor once again at Burwarton and we are looking forward to running some very informative and useful open sessions with the CLA.”

