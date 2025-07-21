The experience included talks from NFU Cymru Deputy President Abi Reader on dairy farming, Rob Powell on sheep farming, wool and shearing and members of Brecon & Radnor Beekeeping Association.

Pupils also had the chance to see, learn about and sit on different machines and equipment used on the farms.

Jess Owens, the class teacher from Builth Wells Primary School said: “We live in a really rural county where farming is all around us, so it is really important for children to understand where their food comes from.

“Whether they come from a farming background or not, it’s vital they know how food is produced and the role farming plays in their lives.”

The day covered a wide range of topics – from nature, sustainability and livestock, to jobs, gender equality and the many ways farming and the environment work hand-in-hand.

Abi Reader thanked Rob Powell and Stella Owen, NFU Cymru County Adviser for organising the event and said: “It’s so good for children’s confidence to come to a working farm. It’s great for them to get out in the fresh air and it was brilliant to see the teachers so engaged, too.”

Rob Powell said: “The day was a huge success and I’m really pleased with how the children got involved and interacted with everything. I’ve already had interest from other schools keen to take part in future events, which is really positive.”