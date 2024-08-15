Bumper 1,000 lots for Shrewsbury Plant and Machinery Sale

Halls auctioneer Henry Hyde has reported around 700 lots of livestock equipment, workshop tools and sundries, with the sale starting at 10am and 300 lots of farm machinery, implements, tractors, trailers and loaders, starting at 10.30am

The sale, which will be held at Shrewsbury Auction Centre, includes items from the Albrighton Estate and a genuine dispersal of sheep handling equipment from a local farm.

A few of the highlights in the tractors are a 2009 McCormick 90 Max with Quickie front loader and a 1966 Massey Ferguson 135 in a pristine condition.

For more information, contact the Shrewsbury Market Office on 01743 462620, email market@hallsgb.com or call auctioneer Henry Hyde on 07398 137343.