Halls makes mark at Shropshire shows with prizewinning stand

The company had busy stands at Burwarton Show on August 1 and Oswestry Show on August 3 and will also be attending Minsterley Show this Saturday, August 17.

Rewarding Halls’ efforts at Oswestry Show, judges awarded first prize to the company’s stand, which was manned by staff from rural professional, planning and development, residential sales and marketing.

Halls topped up the £40 prize to donate £100 to Oswestry Food Bank.

“We were kept very busy on our stand at Burwarton and Oswestry Shows and are looking forward to meeting more new and existing clients at Minsterley Show on Saturday,” said Jo Amos, Halls’ marketing manager. “It’s great to see the communities coming together at these shows.

“Winning first prize for our stand at Oswestry Show was the icing on the cake and we were delighted to make a donation to Oswestry Food Bank. The stand was packed all day.

“A children’s art competition and the opportunity for adults to win a hamper proved very popular at both shows. If you're heading to the Minsterley Show this Saturday, there's still plenty of time to enjoy all the fun. Be sure to drop by and visit the Halls team.”