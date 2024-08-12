The established event will take place on Wednesday, September 11 at Telford International Centre with the day providing the opportunity to network, share knowledge, learn and do business.

Principal sponsors Lely and NWF Agriculture return while the event is also backed by the likes of Holstein International.

Internal and external exhibition areas will be packed with existing and new trade exhibitors including feed manufacturers, animal health suppliers, vets, milk buyers, dairy and farm equipment suppliers, plus professional service providers and charities.

With more than 280 trade stands and the first floor Sharing Knowledge Zone, there will be an extensive display of products and services supported with expert advice.

All trade stands will be automatically entered into the Trade Stand Award Competition sponsored by Hettle Andrews. Judging during the morning will score trade stands, with awards presented to recognise the investment in planning, design and construction of trade stands.

A showcase of new products exhibitors have launched in the past 12 months will also feature in the concourse and be judged by the New Product Competition sponsor IDEXX.

The first floor will feature four industry panels with leading industry representatives. The hour-long panels will run alongside four seminar presentations with speakers covering key dairy subjects with each broadcast on screens, and recordings available to watch after the event.

Among those taking part will be Harper Adams University, Lely, Liverpool University and IDEXX.

Tim Carter will provide a live foot trimming and knife sharpening demonstration, showing key areas to be considered including sole thickness, foot angle, and heel depth.

Carolyn Baguley and the team from Scarsdale Vets will also be in attendance.

The internal exhibition area by Hall 3 cattle stalls will feature Type Classification and Linear Scoring demonstrations for the Ayrshire, Jersey and Holstein breeds.

The demonstrations, by NBDC Classifiers, will be held at 12.30pm and 2.30pm. The NBDC Type Classification Scheme currently evaluates over 130,000 dairy and beef animals every year operating an internationally recognised appraisal system providing an overall classification score for heifers and cows, which can substantially increase their value.

The UK Dairy Day 2024 cattle show will feature six dairy breeds with a leading line-up of judges who will cast their professional eye over the show ring.

To find out more, visit ukdairyday.co.uk