Shropshire Farming Talk: AHDB report compares English beef and lamb standards with European markets

This latest instalment shines a spotlight on the EU, examining standards in Ireland, Germany, Poland, France, and the Netherlands.

The aim of these independently reviewed reports is to provide a clear picture of where England stands in terms of farmgate production standards, both regulatory and voluntary. This kind of transparency is crucial for upholding the reputation of the English beef and lamb sector.

The report reveals some interesting findings.

Red Tractor, the UK’s leading quality assurance scheme, achieves a higher weighted average score than the other schemes assessed.

Publishing this second report marks an important milestone. It provides solid evidence to support crucial discussions within the beef and lamb sector, particularly concerning the impact of standards on farmgate returns. Understanding and maximising the value of these standards, especially in relation to market access and returns, is key.

The first report in this series reviewed standards in Australia and New Zealand. It found that Red Tractor generally scored higher than the schemes in those countries, thanks to its more prescriptive nature. But beyond the headlines, it's essential to dig into the nuances of each scheme and see how this information can shape the future standards landscape.

For this analysis, the dominant scheme in each EU nation was chosen:

1. Quality System (Germany)

2. Quality Meat Poland

3. Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (Ireland)

4. Label Rouge (France)

5. Beter Leven (Netherlands)

Birnie Consultancy conducted the beef and lamb report, focusing on both the underpinning legislation and key voluntary assurance standards in each country. This thorough approach ensures we’re comparing like with like and getting a true picture of how English standards stack up internationally. The report has been independently reviewed by a panel of experts.

There’s more to come. We’re looking forward to sharing the final two reports later this year, which will review standards in North America and South America. With these additional insights, we can draw well-rounded conclusions and continue to support the future direction of the English beef and lamb sector.

For those interested in diving deeper into the findings, the full report is available at ahdb.org.uk/farm-standards-review-beef-lamb

by Tom Dracup, Lead Analyst (Red Meat), Livestock & RCI at AHDB