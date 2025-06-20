Over 260 tractors congregated for the 11th running of the annual Welsh National Tractor Road Run

First responders from Cardigan and Crymych Fire Stations

Evan Lewis last year's organiser in Llanwrtyd Wells

Malcolm Jones of Craven Arms with his industrial MF 20

Charlie Edwards of Shrewsbury with his MF 35

Bridgnorth's Paul Marsh with his Ford 4000 and Chris Nott with his Fordson Major

This charity event which moves around Wales every year attracted 263 entries from as far afield as Newton Stewart in Scotland, Staffordshire, Shropshire, Warwickshire, Herefordshire as well all corners of Wales was raising funds for the Wales Air Ambulance and for Cardigan first responders and Crymych first responders.

The assembled onlookers were surprised when the Cardigan Fire Station’s engine turned up at the start but they were not on an emergency call but representing one of the chosen charities as they are the first responders in the town also represented were Crymych Fire Station who also provide first responders cover and the Wales Air Ambulance.

A collective of friends got together under the name of the North Pembrokeshire Tractor Enthusiasts to organise the route on behalf of the WNTRR co-founders, brother and sister, John and Anne Bates, started from Awenfryn, Glanrhyd, by kind permission of the Evans Family.

After the official welcome and drawing of the raffle, it was time for the tour to begin, the tractors went in an anticlockwise direction around the route which was lined by many onlookers taking in the spectacle.

There was a number of Run regulars from Shropshire and the borders had made the journey to the Pembrokeshire coast, among them were Bridgnorth trio of Paul Marsh with his Ford 4000, Chris Nott with his Fordson Major, and Trevor Crowther with his Massey Ferguson 65.

Richard Wilks of Much Wenlock with his Fordson Major, Malcolm Jones of Craven Arms with his industrial MF 20. Nigel Ridgway of Stafford with his Ford 4000 and Martin Shelley of Newport with his Fergie.

There were a number of competitors from Powys on the Run, a special mention to marathon road run veteran, Martyn Nicholls of New Radnor had his 1174 working hard, having left home at quarter past four to attend the Run, compete in the run and drive home a round trip of 215 miles.

Two of last year’s organisers, Evan Lewis and Jim Davies from Llanwrtyd Wells with a Ford 3000 and Fordson Dexta respectively. A trio from Brecon of Colin Lewis with his International B275, Ian Griffiths with his Ferguson TEF 20 and Alan Owens with Massey Ferguson 165.

Stewart Birse of Newton Stewart, Scotland made his annual pilgrimage to Wales to take part in the Run with the loan of a David Brown 770 from hosts Keith and Kevin Evans.

The Cwm Vintage club had a bulk entry of 12 club members under the management of Ceris Thomas who competed with her cabbed Massey Ferguson 35. There was the mother and triplet

combo of Diana Vaughan Thomas, Nuffield 460 with her daughters Rhian and Maria in the trailer with son Rhodri Vaughan Thomas driving a David Brown 1290 in his first Welsh run.

The tractors made their way from the start and almost immediately turned right heading along the hedge lined ditched lanes before descending down the hair pinned road to Monnington to cross the upper reaches of Nant Ceibwr before attacking the sharp climb passing the Trefrigin quarry entrance to arrive at Croes-y-Fran.

Taking the left turn at the crossroads, passing the radio mast, and crossing back into Pembrokeshire National Park, the procession bared left twice to head to Moylgrove.

Weaving their way along the field edge lanes, passing the entrance to the garden centre with its flowerpot man signpost as they began the steep descent of double hair pinned road into Moylegrove. Here the residents were out in force sitting on garden walls, turning right to follow the river down to the coast.

Passing the entrance to the Ceibwer Beach climbing up through the banked mini valley before emerging on the cliff hugging road to take in views over Ceibwr Bay and the double folded stratas of the cliffs home to hundreds of seabirds.

Turning inland the tractors run the plateau down to Berry Hill taking in their first glimpse of Mynydd Carningli, crossing the River Nevern into Newport, passing up the busy narrow high street with the pubs and restaurants busy with father’s day meals.

Heading now for Cwm Gwaun and Pontfaen turning up the Gwaun valley to Cilgwyn before pausing for the lunch break at Penralltddu by kind permission of the Davies Family.

After taking in the views of the barren rocks of Mynydd Carningli, it was time for the restart. The procession worked their way to meet the B4313 at Croes Ffordd and onto crossroads at Greenway, turning left and climbing up the B4329 mountain road taking in the disused Rosebush Quarry workings and over the summit at 1325 feet at Bwlch Gwynt before plunging on the long downhill to Tafarn-y-bwlch.

Bearing left to zig-zag along the lanes to Llwynhirion, passing the Pentre Ifan burial chamber, to cross the main A487 road at Felindre. Now on the homeward stretch working their way to turn at Post Goch and returning to Awenfryn.

The Welsh National Tractor Road Run and the North Pembrokeshire Tractor Enthusiasts would like to thank all sponsors, marshals, helpers and entrants for making the event such a success and a presentation of the proceeds will be made at a later date to the charities.