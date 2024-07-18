‘Start to Farm’ scheme is safeguarding the future prosperity of family farms in Wales

“Matching landowners wanting or needing to step back from the industry with younger farmers or new entrants keen to gain a foothold in farming is not only invigorating and modernising Welsh agriculture but also safeguarding the future of many farm businesses at risk,” says Euryn Jones, chair of the Farming Connect Strategic Advisory Board.

Mr Jones will chair a special ‘Start to Farm’ event on joint ventures at this year’s Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd (July 22-25), when the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, will join an invited audience of Welsh landowners and opportunity-seekers who are currently registered on Farming Connect’s ‘Start to Farm’ database, each hoping to find an appropriate business partner.

They will be joined by former beneficiaries of the scheme who were supported through the programme and are now farming collaboratively as part of a joint venture. Also in attendance will be representatives from the industry’s key stakeholder organisations.

The ‘Start to Farm’ initiative has provided fully funded mentoring, business, financial and legal support to 78 successful new joint venture partnerships across Wales, representing all sectors of the industry.

An additional 29 matched pairs of providers and seekers are currently on their own personal pathways towards new joint ventures or share farming partnerships. Supported by approved mentors and specialist advisers, the next tranche of potential partners are already developing business plans and legal frameworks in readiness for their own unique business arrangements.

Mr Jones said that in order to drive established businesses forward, it is essential to stay up to speed with best practice, to utilise new technologies and implement innovative, sustainable ways of working. These are all areas which can present challenges to more traditional farmers, particularly if there is no succession plan in place to hand over the reins to the next generation.

“Farming Connect, through its Knowledge Transfer Programme, focuses strongly on encouraging and enabling younger farmers to invest in personal development and to get involved with farm business management at an early age, whether that is within a family farm or a new partnership, while their enthusiasm, ability and energy are at their height,” said Mr Jones.

The ‘Start to Farm’ joint venture support services, will be delivered by Farming Connect’s approved team of specialist advisers and legal teams to meet the requirements of both landowners and prospective incumbents. The aim of the initiative is to facilitate the seamless transfer of skills, knowledge and expertise of older or more experienced landowners to individuals who have the ability, skills and energy to ensure the farm develops sustainably.

During the Cabinet Secretary’s visit to the ‘Start to Farm’ event, he will hear first-hand about the ‘life-affirming’ benefits experienced by the many farmers already involved in successful share farming arrangements in Wales. Speaking ahead of the Royal Welsh Show, Cabinet Secretary, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “Ensuring that the knowledge and expertise of more experienced farmers is passed on to new entrants is extremely important. Bringing together this expertise, experience and insight with the ‘Start to Farm’ initiative is key to the future prosperity of Welsh agriculture.

"Welsh Government will continue to work with Farming Connect, to deliver a farming industry which supports thriving rural communities – and is sustainable in every sense of the word.”