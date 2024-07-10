Launch of Friday sheep sales proves a hit in Bishop's Castle

Halls auctioneers has revealed 623 sheep went under the hammer at the event.

The auctioneers, who run the livestock market, took the decision to move sales of prime sheep, cull ewes and store lambs in the border town from a Wednesday to Friday morning following discussions with sheep farmers and buyers.

The change is timed to coincide with the new season for Welsh Marches lamb.

Halls director and auctioneer James Evans said: “It was a great start to the new Friday sales in Bishops Castle.

"The number of sheep entries was up and the sale was well supported by vendors and buyers.”

Lights sold to 276p per kilo and £91 per head, averaging 275.76ppk and £91.

Mediums sold to 307ppk and £133 per head, averaging 289.86ppk and £127.89 per head.

Heavies sold to 299ppk and £153.50 per head, averaging 293.11ppk and £141.43 while overweights sold to 296ppk and £158.50 per head, averaging 292.57ppk and £157.40.

The sale starts at 9.30am with weighing from 7am. To book entries, contact James Evans on 07581 552438 or Jonny Dymond on 07803 412617.