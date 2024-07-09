Shropshire Farming Talk: We are always here to help

It had been picked up at the local market. It said ‘There’s always help. There’s always hope.’

He looked at it, despondently. He had not heard of The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution.

He was faced with the worries of an impending TB test, the bills, the visit by the Environmental Agency, his wife was not well and he should be checking the sheep. It was all going round and round in his mind.

What did he do first? He turned the leaflet over, it said RABI was for everyone in the farming community.

There iss expert help on hand for as long as you need it – a free 24/7 confidential helpline 0800 188 4444 or info@rabi.org.uk.

It takes courage to phone and talk, but he knew he couldn’t struggle on alone. There was relief as he expressed his worries to someone who understood and cared for his well being.

A trained Regional Support manager would be in touch to help.

RABI is able to offer Emotional, Financial and Practical support, all available and tailored to his situation.

RABI has developed and extended its wide ranging help over the last 160 years.

The Volunteers are the mainstay of charities throughout the country, and without their commitments many would not exist.

The Shropshire RABI committee is fortunate with people who freely give their time and expertise willingly to raise awareness and funds to help farming beneficiaries in the county.

All funds are spent in the county, as volunteers we have no knowledge of the recipients. However it means so much when some one thanks us for the help received.

There are a variety of ways to volunteer for RABI.All are welcomed by our Regional Manager Kate Jones on kate.jones@rabi.org.uk.

It can be organising a function, helping to explain the value of talking to family and friends, and providing behind the scenes support.

Many of our volunteers have been busy serving refreshments at the Shropshire Show and some of the stunning gardens

at Tern Hill, Lilleshall and Eaton Mascott in welcome sunny weather, over £5,000 has been raised.

The next opportunity to volunteer will be on July 9 with a Dairy Farm tour near to Audlem, by kind permission of the owners.

A wonderful evening of Prosecco and Puddings is on July 28 near Market Drayton. For further information please contact Moira on 01630 638326

RABI volunteers will also be at Newport Show on July 13 and Minsterley on August 17.

Christine Downes, a volunteer with Shropshire RABI committee