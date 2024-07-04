Germinal research offers practical insight into management of multi-species leys

The research was carried out by Germinal Horizon and results were revealed at RABDF’s regenerative farming event Down To Earth, held at Grosvenor Farms in Cheshire.

The report showed the effects that establishment timing, grazing regimes and nitrogen application rates have on persistency and yields.

Over the past four years, scientists at Germinal Horizon have been comparing the performance of six mixes: perennial ryegrass (PRG), PRG and clover, and four multi-species mixes containing 8, 9, 14 and 16 components.

The mixes have been trialled using two nitrogen fertiliser application rates of 250kg N/ha and 150kg N/ha.

Scientists found that perennial ryegrass (PRG) dominates early season yields when herbs are not actively growing, but multi-species come to the fore during the summer (June to September) when perennial ryegrass ‘shuts down’ under drought conditions.