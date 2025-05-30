Mid Wales tractor dealer expands its operations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

RVW Pugh Ltd, based in Churchstoke, Montgomery, is a dealer known and Massey Ferguson franchise owner for Cheshire, Staffordshire, Shropshire and Mid-Wales.

Due to the closure of Malpas Tractors, RVW Pugh has expanded into the Lancashire area for Merlo, Sumo, Hi-Spec, Vaderstad and AVR customers. RVW Pugh Ltd has a dedicated Area Sales Manager for this area, as well as a depot for parts sales, warranty enquires and repairs and maintenance work in Lathom.

The company is the main dealer for Merlo, Sumo, Hi-Spec, Vaderstad and AVR and has employees with a wealth of knowledge of these machinery and accessory ranges.

The company has retained the employment of former Malpas Tractors staff members, who have knowledge of the local area and the local market. RVW Pugh Ltd will also be taking on the warranty commitments for the Merlo, Sumo, Hi-Spec and Vaderstad branded machinery.

The depot is open for AGCO parts, along with a wide range of tools, wearing parts and other merchandise for day-to-day farming jobs.

Robert Pugh, Managing Director of RVW Pugh Ltd said: "We are delighted to be able to take on the Lancashire area for the Merlo, Sumo, Hi-Spec, Vaderstad and AVR brands, as well as welcoming our new team members to the company."

Emma Pugh, Business Manager for RVW Pugh Ltd added: "We have a new depot for the Lancashire area, and would encourage any former customers of Malpas Tractors with outstanding warranties with the Merlo, Sumo, Hi-Spec and Vaderstad brands to contact us with any queries they have."