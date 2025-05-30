A Powys woman has been chosen for this year’s Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Rural Leadership Programme

Iolo Davies

Katie Jones is from Llanwrtyd Wells, and she is a team leader at Natural Resources Wales and is stepping into a new leadership role on her family’s sheep farm.

With a background in primary education and a deep commitment to sustainability, she is passionate about mental health, innovation, and securing the future of farming for the next generation.

Katie was announced as one of 11 successful candidates for the prestigious 2025–26 Rural Leadership Programme, following a rigorous selection process.

The programme, made possible through a generous legacy from the late Mr N Griffiths and match funding from the Glamorgan County Advisory Committee, offers participants a unique opportunity to develop their leadership skills, expand their networks, and contribute to the future of Welsh agriculture and rural communities.

The 2025-2026 cohort also includes Hafina Cordiner, who is based in Mold, Denbighshire, and is a Genetic Services Specialist with Genus ABS. She advises Welsh farmers on herd improvement and plays an active role in YFC and local agricultural shows.

Elliw Dafydd is a Development Officer for the Welsh Language with Wales YFC.

Elliw is from Llanilar, Ceredigion, has degrees in History and Welsh History, and is deeply committed to supporting rural communities and young people.

Iolo Davies is a Research/Field Manager at Pwllpeiran Upland Research Centre, IBERS, Aberystwyth University.

Iolo brings expertise in upland grassland systems and mixed grazing research. Living on his 90-acre family farm in Taliesin, he manages a pedigree Poll Dorset sheep enterprise and serves as the Welsh Dorset Sheep Club Chairman. With a BSc in Agriculture and a Postgraduate Certificate in Bioinnovation, Iolo is passionate about balancing food production with environmental sustainability.

A farmer from Criccieth, Gwynedd, Alaw Evans combines hands-on experience running her family farm with work as a part-time FAWL Farm Assessor. She holds a BSc in World Agriculture, an MSc in Agricultural Land Management & Conservation, and a PGCE.

Caryl Hughes is a fifth-generation farmer from Llanarmon D.C., Llangollen. Caryl works in partnership with her parents on their 900-acre upland farm. She is the NSA Cymru Regional Chair and also works as a relief milker and YFC events co-ordinator.

Eleri James

Erin is a vocal advocate for family hill farms. She is in the final year of a Geography and Environmental Science degree and has represented young British farmers at national and international levels. She is also a member of the NFU Cymru Livestock Board and uses social media and broadcast appearances to raise awareness of farming issues.

Corrina Parry is a Conference Sales Manager at Bangor University from Llandudno Junction. Corrina is a passionate mental health advocate and a Regional Champion for the DPJ Foundation. As a Wellbeing Champion, she promotes mental health resources and supportive community cultures.

Anna Sunford-Davies is a Laboratory Technical Officer at Wales Veterinary Science Centre from Llanon, Ceredigion, Anna has a background in animal science and equine veterinary biosciences. She manages a smallholding with her partner, volunteers in local agricultural events, and plays an active role in supporting veterinary recruitment and community engagement.

A solicitor from Cwmann, Lampeter, working for Agri Advisor Solicitors, Ffion Thomas specialises in private client and property law. She holds a Master of Laws and a degree in Law and Sociology. Passionate about rural legal services and active outdoor pursuits, she brings a sharp legal perspective and leadership ambition to the programme.

An Associate Solicitor with JCP Solicitors in Penarth, Emily Wellington specialises in agricultural law. With a background in music and dance and a love for the Welsh countryside, she is passionate about supporting farmers, exploring Wales’ coastal paths, and promoting legal careers in rural sectors.

The RWAS Rural Leadership Programme aims to nurture the next generation of rural leaders in Wales.

Throughout the year-long programme, participants will develop self-awareness and understanding of leadership styles, build connections with key industry figures, enhance communication and media skills, visit important institutions in Cardiff and London, participate in specialised workshops and sessions and attend RWAS events including the Royal Welsh Show

The programme will commence with a residential session in North Wales from June 10–13 2025, followed by further sessions in Cardiff and London in October 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome this talented group of individuals to our Rural Leadership Programme,” said Aled Rhys Jones, CEO at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.

“Each participant brings unique perspectives and experiences to the cohort, and we look forward to supporting their development as future leaders in Welsh agriculture and rural affairs.”

The successful candidates will be formally introduced at the Royal Welsh Show Awards Ceremony on Monday, July 21 2025.

