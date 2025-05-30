NFU Cymru meets with Powys County Council leader to raise council farm tenants’ concerns

NFU Cymru County Advisers for Brecon & Radnor and Montgomeryshire, Stella Owen and Grug Evans, met with Powys County Council Leader Cllr Jake Berriman at County Hall, Llandrindod Wells on Wednesday, May 28.

The meeting followed a well-attended community meeting held in Sarn, near Newtown, the previous evening.

Organised by Kerry Community Council Chairman David Jones, the meeting saw concerned council farm tenants gather to discuss reports of council farm tenants being served notice to quit.

The meeting was attended by officers from Powys County Council and also saw NFU Cymru President Aled Jones make an address, where he outlined the importance of the council farm network to Wales’ most rural county.

NFU Cymru staff were joined by Councillor David Jones for the meeting with Powys County Council.

Leader Councillor Jake Berriman attended the meeting the following day, where the union called for clarity for council farm tenants.

Following the meeting, NFU Cymru Montgomeryshire County Adviser Grug Evans said: “Given the level of concerns voiced by council farm tenants and members in the area, this was an opportune time to meet with the new council leader.

“We were able to share the feedback we’ve been receiving from our members, whilst also trying to gain some understanding from the council as to its strategy for the council farm estate. We have stressed the need for clear communication with tenants to help alleviate concerns and assist with long-term planning.

“We acknowledge that no two holdings or tenancies are the same. In those unfortunate situations where tenants have been served notice to quit, we’ve urged the council to prioritise provisions to support those affected and aspire to assisting them in continuing their farming journey.”

NFU Cymru Brecon & Radnor County Adviser Stella Owen added: “Council farm tenancies play a pivotal role in enabling new entrants and young farming families to take their first steps into farming. While we understand that council farm estates will change and evolve over time, it’s crucial that this avenue remains open and any contraction of a council farm estate would naturally be of great concern. We’re grateful for the early opportunity to meet with Council Leader Cllr Jake Berriman and we have encouraged the council to keep an ongoing dialogue with us and their tenants on this issue.”