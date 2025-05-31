Partnership supporting farming community takes second prize at a national farming event

On Wednesday 21 May, the Farming Fit team attended the National Sheep Association (NSA) Welsh Sheep 2025 event at Tregoyd Farm, Brecon, where, out of a range of different trade stands, the team were awarded second prize in the Best Indoor Trade Stand competition.

Farming Fit, which is a partnership between Powys County Council, Powys Teaching Health Board and Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations, attends agricultural shows and livestock markets across the county, offering basic health checks, as well as discussions and information on health and wellbeing to members of the farming community in Powys.

During the NSA Welsh Sheep 2025 event, the team carried out 47 health checks, and engaged in numerous meaningful health conversations with attendees.

Councillor Richard Church, Powys County Council's Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services, said: “It’s crucial that this safe and confidential space is available for members of the farming community to come to, talk and have their health checked over, should they wish.

“Standing out in events such as this is so important, as it means you are visible and available amongst all the other activities, so to be awarded runner up is a fantastic achievement and recognises the work the team has put in to support our communities. Congratulations team and diolch yn fawr.”

If you would like to learn more about Farming Fit, please visit our website at https://en.powys.gov.uk/farmingfit?ccp=true#cookie-consent-prompt