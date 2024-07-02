Shropshire Farming Talk: There’s a growing global appetite for animal protein

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This trend was a focal point at the recent Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) annual Red Meat Exports Conference, which I enjoyed attending and where industry experts gathered to discuss the future of red meat exports and the growing appetite for animal protein worldwide.

It was great to see such a diverse group of UK red meat exporters, government representatives, and international partners at the conference. Highlights for me were insights from the China Meat Association (CMA) and discussions on AHDB's new resources designed to bolster export efforts – so great to see people aware of and engaging with our work.

Despite what you might sometimes read in the media, projections presented at the conference indicated a significant increase in global consumption of various animal proteins.

By 2032, pig meat consumption is expected to rise by 11 per cent, beef by 10 per cent, and sheep meat by an impressive 15 per cent. These statistics underscore the expanding market potential for UK red meat exporters, whose 2023 exports matched the record £1.7 billion achieved in 2022.

With this anticipated growth, exports of world-class British red meat products have never been more crucial. The red meat sector should be proud of what it offers the global market, we have much to celebrate.

Last year's launch of AHDB’s Beyond Borders export strategy set the stage for a series of initiatives aimed at driving export growth. These included organizing trade missions, facilitating inspection visits of UK sites, participating in international trade shows, and supporting the opening of new markets.

These efforts have been instrumental in developing a diverse portfolio of export markets. This diversification is not only crucial for marketing premium and variety but also for mitigating risks associated with market fluctuations. AHDB’s work on the ground and in-market is vital for establishing and maintaining positive trading relationships.

Red meat exports also play a pivotal role in supporting domestic prices and ensuring carcase balance, making them essential for the industry's overall health. AHDB's ongoing investment in export development aims to build on the current momentum and drive further growth on behalf of levy payers.

The recent conference really highlighted the teamwork between industry stakeholders and AHDB's efforts - a collaborative environment to maximize global success. AHDB will continue to invest in export development, working with industry and other stakeholders to drive further growth. For those interested in learning more about AHDB's export initiatives and strategies, head to the exports area on our website.

Richard Hampton, International Trade Development Director