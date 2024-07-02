Shropshire farmers in running for awards

Winners in all 19 categories will be announced at a live ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London, on Thursday, October 3.

Among those in the running for honours is Tom York, a student at Harper Adams University, who is in the running for

Ag Student of the Year.

The awards' judges said: "Tom's determination to succeed earned him a scholarship for his placement year.

"He is also dedicated to raising awareness around mental health in agriculture."

He will compete for the award with Caryl Davies and Logan Williams.

ND Harper, of Cranage, Cheshire is nominated for Contractor of the Year while Breiffni Daly, of the Sansaw Estate, Shropshire is nominated for Farm Manager of the Year.

Judges said: "Breiffni has overseen an increase in cow numbers from 1,200 to 1,500 and raised technical and financial performance, achieved partly by enhancing the management of a large team."

In the Livestock Adviser of the Year section, David Howard, of the Wynnstay Group, is shortlisted. He gives dairy farmer clients advice on nutrition, herd health, forage and cropping, milk production and building design.

In the Poultry Farmer of the Year section, Chris Wright, of IEC Poultry, Shropshire is in the running. Managing four broiler sheds, and acting as a consultant for two other farms, he is focused on increasing performance and profitability with a view to expansion.

In the Sheep Farmer of the Year section, Annie Carr, The Brays, Worcestershire has a chance of winning.

Annie lambs 420 ewes indoors in March, selling deadweight from a flying flock on let ground.

The fledgling business started in 2020 after she left the home farm due to succession issues.

And in the Young Farmer of the Year category, Eleanor Lewis, of Tack Farm, Herefordshireis among those shortlisted.

The judging starts now, and the category winners – as well as the overall winner of the coveted Farmer of the Year Award – will be named at the ceremony.