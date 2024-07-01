The Farmer newspaper will be releasing a special 2025 calendar and its team are looking for readers to get involved.

They want to see images reflecting rural and agricultural life – anything from wildlife, machinery, livestock and beyond.

The team will select the best to appear in a glossy calendar, with names included.

A host of impressive images shared by readers made it into a special 2024 calendar.

Images by James Edgar, Jennie Powell and Peter Bott were among those selected.

Julie Allen, Senior Account Manager for The Farmer, said of last year’s competition: “We received a lot of entries and our panel of judges chose four fantastic winning pictures. The competition proved so popular that we are now running it again.”

Anyone who would like to enter the competition is asked to send images up to 5MB in size to Julie, via email, at julie.allen@thefarmer.com by October 25.

You can also email The Farmer Editor Matthew Panter at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk